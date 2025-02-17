Fair 35°

Thousands Without Power After Damaging Winds Whip Through Maryland: BGE

Thousands in Maryland are still without power late on Monday afternoon after whipping winds caused chaos in some neighborhoods.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
 Photo Credit: BGE
 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Trees were toppled and power lines were downed during the weather event, which saw gusts approaching 60 mph overnight in parts of the state.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, BGE was still reporting more than 1,700 active outages, impacting 21,891 of the company's 1.32 million customers.

According to BGE there were still outages impacting residents and businesses: 

  • Anne Arundel: 235 outages impacting 4,092 customers;
  • Baltimore County: 699 outages impacting 9,364 customers;
  • Baltimore City: 251 outages impacting 1,935 customers;
  • Calvert: One outage;
  • Carroll: 111 outages impacting 1,206 customers;
  • Harford: 142 outages impacting 1,143 customers;
  • Howard: 167 outages impacting 2,508 customers;
  • Montgomery: 21 outages impacting 283 customers;
  • Prince George's: 79 outages impacting 1,619 customers.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore power to those impacted by the storm. 

