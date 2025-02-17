Thousands Without Power After Damaging Winds Whip Through Maryland: BGE

Trees were toppled and power lines were downed during the weather event, which saw gusts approaching 60 mph overnight in parts of the state.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, BGE was still reporting more than 1,700 active outages, impacting 21,891 of the company's 1.32 million customers.

According to BGE there were still outages impacting residents and businesses:

Anne Arundel : 235 outages impacting 4,092 customers;

: 235 outages impacting 4,092 customers; Baltimore County : 699 outages impacting 9,364 customers;

: 699 outages impacting 9,364 customers; Baltimore City : 251 outages impacting 1,935 customers;

: 251 outages impacting 1,935 customers; Calvert : One outage;

: One outage; Carroll : 111 outages impacting 1,206 customers;

: 111 outages impacting 1,206 customers; Harford : 142 outages impacting 1,143 customers;

: 142 outages impacting 1,143 customers; Howard : 167 outages impacting 2,508 customers;

: 167 outages impacting 2,508 customers; Montgomery : 21 outages impacting 283 customers;

: 21 outages impacting 283 customers; Prince George's: 79 outages impacting 1,619 customers.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore power to those impacted by the storm.

