Maryland Man With Small Arsenal Pulls Gun During Route 40 Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Brian Satterthwaite, of North East, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony, following the incident on Thursday, June 26, investigators confirmed on Friday.

According to police, troopers from the North East Barrack were called around 11 a.m. to US Route 40 near Red Toad Road, where the victim said a man in a white Ford SUV pointed a firearm at them during a traffic dispute.

The victim was not hurt.

Troopers from both the North East Barrack and Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region identified Satterthwaite as the suspect, executed a search warrant on his car and home, and seized several firearms and ammunition.

Satterthwaite, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was arrested and taken to the Cecil County Detention Center, where he remains held without bond.

“The Maryland Department of State Police is committed to enhancing safety in communities across Maryland, including actively addressing all reports of gun violence on our highways,” officials said. “Police urge motorists to prioritize highway safety by avoiding impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving.”

