Man Dead, Woman, Child Critical From Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In North East

Emergency crews from the North East Fire Company and paramedics from the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services responded to the 800 block of South Main Street around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 when family members called 911 after finding the man unresponsive in the living room with a 43-year-old woman and 4-year-old child disoriented, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman and child were airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in critical condition.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal believe carbon monoxide poisoning caused by incomplete combustion of an oil furnace was a contributing factor.

Soot was found throughout the home and covering the furnace's air filter, officials said.

“This tragic event is a reminder to reflect on your own family’s safety during difficult times due to weather,” acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said in a statement.

He urged Marylanders to ensure heating equipment is regularly maintained, and that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are properly installed and functioning.

Carbon monoxide, a byproduct of burning fuel, can be fatal even at low levels, especially for individuals with chronic respiratory or circulatory health conditions according to officials.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determining the official cause of death.

