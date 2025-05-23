Jeanette Johnson, of North East, died from injuries she suffered after being hit by a pickup truck around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, in the 200 block of East Main Street, Newark Police said in an updated release on Friday.

Investigators say Johnson was walking toward the storefronts across the lot when a pickup struck her.

Officers with the Newark Police Department and EMS crews from Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder rushed to the scene and gave emergency aid before transporting her to a local hospital in critical condition.

Johnson died overnight from her injuries, police said.

The driver involved was identified and interviewed at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, though police noted that “charges related to the incident are under review by Newark Police investigators and the Delaware Attorney General’s Office.”

The Newark Police Traffic Response Unit is continuing the investigation.

