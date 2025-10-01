Curtis White, 43, of North East, was sentenced to 20 years with all but 10 suspended after pleading guilty to drug and weapon charges, according to the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Cecil County Drug Task Force and Delaware State Police into drug distribution across state lines.

In April, prosecutors say police executed a search warrant at White’s apartment at Chesapeake Ridge Apartments in North East, where they found over one kilogram of cocaine, a Glock handgun, and $11,052 in cash.

White pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession of a large amount of cocaine and to firearm possession with a felony conviction.

Under Maryland law, possession of 448 grams or more of an illegal substance carries a mandatory five-year minimum.

Assistant State’s Attorney Henry M. Smithmyer recommended a 10-year sentence for the cocaine charge and an additional five years for the gun charge.

Judge William W. Davis, Jr. imposed a total sentence of 20 years, suspending all but 10. The firearm sentence was later fully suspended.

Upon release, White will be on three years of supervised probation.

“Too many lives have been lost as a result of drugs,” State’s Attorney James A. Dellmyer said in a statement. “My office will continue to hold criminals responsible for distribution of drugs in Cecil County, and the State will continue to ask for sentences at the top of the guidelines for those who commit these types of crimes.”

