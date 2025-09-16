Stun Gun Failed — North Bethesda Man Killed After Attacking DC Police With Knives: MPD

Jonathan Boruch, 31, of North Bethesda, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Sept. 16, after the confrontation on the 5100 block of Sherier Place NW, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The deadly incident began around 10:53 a.m. when victims told police that Boruch was headed to their home and had threatened to damage vehicles.

Just after noon, officers were still speaking with the victims when Boruch showed up armed with two knives, MPD said.

Officers ordered him to drop the weapons. One officer fired a stun gun twice, but Boruch kept advancing, investigators said.

That’s when both officers opened fire, each deploying their service weapon once and striking Boruch.

DC Fire and EMS rushed to the scene, but Boruch did not survive despite life-saving efforts, officials said.

Police released photos of the knives recovered at the scene. Both involved officers were placed on administrative leave in line with MPD policy.

The shooting remains under investigation by MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau and the US Attorney’s Office.

