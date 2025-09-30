Fair 74°

Silver Spring Men On The Run After Deadly Shooting Spirals Into Kidnapping, Robbery: Police

Two men are on the run after a deadly North Bethesda shooting spiraled into an armed kidnapping and robbery, Montgomery County Police announced.

Joshua Carter (left) and Justin Collins

Detectives say Joshua Carter, 18, and Justin Michael Greene Collins, 25, both of Silver Spring, are wanted in connection with the Sept. 21 killing of 29-year-old Akwalabeng Fontava inside an apartment on Montrose Road.

Fontava was found shot dead, and investigators say chaos erupted immediately after. 

A man and woman were kidnapped and forced into a vehicle. The man was eventually released in Burtonsville, while detectives later found the car parked at Westfield Montgomery mall with the woman inside.

Police arrested a third suspect, Sheldon Milan Boykins, 37, of Hyattsville, who is being held without bond.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Carter and Collins as the other two suspects. 

Both men are now wanted on warrants charging them with first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of armed robbery.

