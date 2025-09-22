Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 21 to the 5900 block of Montrose Road for a reported medical emergency.

Inside, first responders found Akwalabeng Fontava suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

But the case didn’t stop there.

Detectives learned that a man and woman inside the apartment were allegedly kidnapped and forced into a vehicle after the shooting.

Police said the man was later released in Silver Spring.

Investigators tracked the car to Westfield Montgomery Mall, where they found the woman with Sheldon Milan Boykins, 37, of Hyattsville.

Boykins was taken into custody and charged with two counts of kidnapping and firearms offenses. He was booked at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, police said.

Detectives are still searching for two additional men they believe were involved.

The incident remains under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

