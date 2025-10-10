Montgomery County Murder Suspect Caught In North Carolina; Second Still Wanted: Police

Joshua Carter, 18, was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina, this week in connection with the Sept. 21 murder of Akwalabeng Fontava, who was found shot to death inside his North Bethesda apartment on Montrose Road, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Police and fire rescue units were called to the 5900 block of Montrose Road just before 7:40 a.m. that Sunday for a welfare check and found Fontava dead at the scene.

Investigators say a man and woman who were inside the apartment during the shooting were allegedly kidnapped and forced into a car.

The man was later released in Silver Spring.

Detectives eventually tracked the vehicle to Westfield Montgomery Mall, where they found the woman with 37-year-old Sheldon Milan Boykins of Hyattsville, who was arrested that day and charged with two counts of kidnapping and firearm-related offenses.

Carter became the next name on the board.

Detectives with the department's Major Crimes Division and Homicide Section worked with the US Marshals Service – Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force to track him to a home in Fayetteville, where he was taken into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 8, without incident.

He’s being held in North Carolina pending extradition back to Montgomery County, where he’ll face charges that include:

First-degree murder;

Two counts of kidnapping;

Two counts of armed robbery, according to police.

The second suspect, identified as 25-year-old Justin Michael Greene Collins, remains on the loose.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

