North Bethesda native Moesha Gardener, 27, is facing charges for falsely reporting a home invasion involving a computer-generated image created entirely with artificial intelligence, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, officers were called to probe a reported burglary in the 5000 block of McGrath Boulevard in North Bethesda, which led to several AI-driven discoveries.

Police determined that Gardener had texted her husband claiming a stranger forced his way into their home after she answered the door. Alarmed, her husband immediately called 911 to report the supposed break-in.

While officers were racing to the scene, Gardener sent her husband a photo that appeared to show a man lying on their couch covered by a blanket — an image she said was proof of the intruder.

Her husband relayed the information to emergency call takers, triggering an all-out emergency response.

According to police, approximately eight marked police cruisers — with lights and sirens blaring through daytime traffic — rushed at high speed to the home at around 10:30 a.m. that morning.

When officers arrived, they found Gardener alone, calmly sitting on the couch. A cell phone mounted on a tripod was aimed directly at the front door.

That’s when, police said, Gardener admitted it was all a prank — and that she had used artificial intelligence to create the photo of the made-up intruder.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Gardener with making a false statement concerning an emergency/crime and providing a false statement to a state official.

Gardener was arrested on Friday, Oct. 10, and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. She was later released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond, police said.

Authorities stressed that calling 911 to report a fake crime is illegal — and that so-called “swatting” incidents like this one waste emergency resources and put lives at risk.

“These actions carry serious legal consequences."

