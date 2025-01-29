Look Inside Brand-New Luxury Condos Coming To North Bethesda

The new development, located inside the Northpark community, is now open for sales, with prices starting in the low $800,000s.

The Bellamy home design features between 2,535- and 2,550-square-feet of modern living space, including three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a spacious covered terrace, a private one-bay garage, a large great room, a pocket office, and dual walk-in closets in the primary suite, according to realtors.

“We’re excited to expand our new North Bethesda community, Northpark, with the unveiling of Northpark Lofts,” Brad Blank, president of Tri Pointe Homes DC Metro Division stated.

“The community is uniquely located within walking distance from Pike & Rose, which provides residents convenient access to some of the area’s best dining and shopping.

Northpark sits just four blocks from the North Bethesda Metro Station and one block from Pike & Rose, offering easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Major roadways, including I-495, Rockville Pike (MD-355), and Old Georgetown Road (MD-187), are all within close reach.

"We’re proud to introduce a new design of two-level condo-style homes to this growing neighborhood and contribute to the amazing lifestyle that defines North Bethesda," Blank added.

For more information or to join the interest list for Northpark, visit Tri-Pointe Homes.

