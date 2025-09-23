Fontava was identified as the 29-year-old man who was shot and killed in North Bethesda during a deadly kidnapping in Montgomery County.

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21 to the 5900 block of Montrose Road for a reported medical emergency.

Inside, first responders found Fontava suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

But the case didn’t stop there.

Detectives learned that a man and woman inside the apartment were allegedly kidnapped and forced into a vehicle after the shooting.

Police said the man was later released in Silver Spring, and the woman was found at the Westfield Montgomery Mall.

Now, Fontava's family is rallying the community's support as they look to "honor his memory the way he deserves" with a proper funeral.

His sister, Belleh Fontava, described her brother as "truly one of a kind."

"He was one of the sweetest souls you could ever meet selfless, kind-hearted, and always willing to help others, even when it came at a cost to himself," she said. "He was a free spirit who radiated love and light."

That light shone through his faith, his family said.

"He loved God with all his heart and never missed an opportunity to share that love with those around him," they said. "His faith guided his every step, and his smile could light up any room he walked into."

Fontava leaves behind his parents, two sisters, two brothers, and "his favorite person in the world, his precious niece, who adored him beyond words."

In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe set up by the family to offset funeral costs raised more than $1,500 as friends and loved ones look to support them.

"How can you take someone's life when you didn't give it to him," Hawanatu Koroma wrote on Facebook. "So young and full of life gone so soon."

The fundraiser can be found here.

"On (Sept. 21), our lives were shattered. Our beloved brother, Asong Fontava, was tragically shot and killed in his apartment," organizers wrote. "At only 29 years old, his life was taken far too soon. We are still in shock, trying to process the pain and grief of this unimaginable loss."

"Please keep our family in your prayers as we navigate this incredibly difficult time."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Bethesda and receive free news updates.