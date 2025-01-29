Winning Numbers For Wednesday, Jan. 29 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $69M Jackpot

The estimated jackpot is $69 million with a $30.7 million cash option. If no winner wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 1.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 08-12-21-31-33-38 with a Powerball of 18 and the Power Play was 3X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

