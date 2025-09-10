Video Shows Three Suspects Moments Before Fatal Shooting Of New Carrollton Man (Watch)

The Prince George's County Police Department released video on Wednesday, Sept. 10, showing three suspects who are wanted in connection with the August murder of Nathaniel Stephon Grier.

Officers were called shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20 to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway, where they found the 25-year-old Grier suffering from a gunshot wound.

The New Carrollton resident was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

A second teen was also shot during the incident, though his injuries were not considered life-threatening. A third suffered minor injuries.

In the video released on Wednesday, three suspects wearing all black can be seen walking through the neighborhood before the shooting.

No motive has been established.

Now, a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the three people seen in the video.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (301) 516-2512.

