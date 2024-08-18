Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland, Virginia

The National Weather Service issued an alert on Sunday afternoon cautioning that from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., there is a chance for inclement weather that could bring heavy rains and whipping wind gusts.

Forecasters said that damaging winds and isolated "large hail" is also possible during the storms.

A Flood Watch has also been issued.

Forecasters caution that wind gusts could top 60 mph, with flash flooding possible in certain areas. Motorists have been advised to stay off the roads and to "turn around, don't drown," if they find themselves facing a flooded roadway.

"Flash Floods kill more people every year than any other weather hazard. Do not drive through flooded areas," officials said. "As little as two feet of water can sweep a vehicle off the road."

Areas impacted by the storm are listed here.

