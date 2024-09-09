One Dead, Two Hurt In Triple Shooting At Edmonston Laundromat, Police Say

Alex Delgado, 20, of Silver Spring and a 17-year-old from New Carrollton will be charged as adults with the murder of Lothian resident Anibal Suazo in Edmonston on Sunday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, officers were called to the 4700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, where they found Suazo suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found Delgado and a third woman suffering fro non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the laundromat.

Investigators say that the 17-year-old fled following the shooting but was also tracked down and apprehended with an assist from a police helicopter.

The initial investigation determined that Suazo was targeted at the laundromat, where they began assaulting him inside.

During the attack, Delgado shot both victims, and Suazo returned fire, striking him. The two knew each other, officials noted.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

The motive for the assault remains under investigation as of Monday, Sept. 9.

Both Delgado and the teen were charged with first-degree murder and related charges. The later is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Carrollton and receive free news updates.