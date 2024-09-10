Maryland Ranks High Among 'Happiest States' In US, New Study Found

Maryland is the second happiest state in America, according to a newly released ranking by Wallethub.

To determine where Americans are most satisfied with their lives, researchers keyed in on which states "exhibit the best combination of good economic, emotional, physical and social health."

All 50 states were measured across 30 key metrics, according to WalletHub, including things such as the share of adult depression, number of work hours, and ideal weather.

Maryland landed in the top 10 in each category:

Emotion and physical well-being rank: Third;

Work environment rank: 10th;

Community and environment rank: Sixth.

Only vacation destination Hawaii was higher in the ranking than Maryland with a 68.71 total score versus 64.67.

WalletHub featured Maryland's 2.9 percent unemployment rate, which is among the lowest in the country, along with the highest percentage of households earning more than $75,000 per year.

"Maryland residents also post on social media about work-related stress less often than people in all but four other states, which shows that they have decent work conditions on top of job stability," researchers added.

The study also highlighted that residents post on social media about work-related stress less often than people in all but four other states.

“In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance and maintaining an emotional support network, another key way to boost your happiness is living in the right place," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo stated.

"The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather.”

The complete WalletHub study can be found here.

