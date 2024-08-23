Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Wows Daily Show Crowd With Dance, Rap Video Gone Viral

Moore, who gave several speeches during the event, made an appearance on the Comedy Central late-night show, but it was what happened after the fact that had the crowd going crazy.

Following his interview with host Jordan Klepper, Moore's walk-off music hit - Method Man's "Bring the Pain" - and was all too happy to show off some moves as he sang along with the beat, leaving the crowd clapping and cheering along.

Before the dance party broke out, Moore and Klepper spoke about Moore's speech at the DNC, Vice President Kamala Harris' run for the Oval Office, the work he is done in Maryland, and touched base about the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse.

