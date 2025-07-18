Mostly Cloudy 85°

Lanham Bicyclist Killed In New Carrollton Hit-Run Crash Identified By Police

A 55-year-old woman riding her bike was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Maryland, officials said.

Prince George's County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police via Facebook
Tara Carter, of Lanham, was hit just before 8 p.m. on July 17 in the 8400 block of Annapolis Road in the city of New Carrollton, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died overnight, police said.

The driver who hit her took off, but was tracked down soon after a witness came forward and reviewing surveillance video, according to investigators.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed the driver struck the victim woman traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal collisions that occur in the city of New Carrollton, officials noted.

