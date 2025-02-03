DC Barber Who Kidnapped, Preyed On Teen Victims In Maryland, Virginia Learns Prison Fate: Feds

New Carrollton resident Julian Everett, 41, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and 20 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to sexually abusing and capturing sexual abuse material of several victims at his New Carrollton home.

Several were minors. The offenses were documented between 2005 and 2016.

According to prosecutors, in July 2005, Everett drove one of his victims - who was 16 at the time - from Virginia into Maryland.

While at his home, he provided the teen with a beverage, before engaging in sexual intercourse without her consent. Everett also took nude photographs of the victim without her consent.

Additionally, in August 2015, Everett drove another victim — who was 18 at the time — from a DC night club to a gas station.

While there, he provided the teen with a beverage before taking her back to Maryland and engaging in sexual acts without her consent.

A year later, in August 2016, Everett drove a 17-year-old girl from her DC home to the Northwest DC barbershop where he worked, again providing a beverage.

Prosecutors said that the teen drank it and eventually lost consciousness before waking up at Everett’s home while he was performing a sexual act on her.

He also recorded the sexual encounter and took naked pictures of the victim without her consent.

Everett was apprehended in Prince George's County in March 2019, and a search of his electronic devices led to the discovery of images of child sexual abuse material, including a video of Everett engaging in sexual intercourse with an unidentified fifth girl.

During the video, the fifth victim can be heard mumbling and is physically unresponsive with her eyes closed.

Later that month, another underage victim reported a sexual assault to the Prince George's County Police Department.

"Between March and April 2015, Everett transported (the victim) — who was 16 at the time — from her Washington DC residence to his New Carrollton home," prosecutors said. "After arriving at his house, Everett mixed a drink for (the victim) who drank it and became lightheaded.

"Everett then engaged in multiple sexual acts with Victim 4 without her consent, which he also digitally recorded," they added. "He also took nude photos of her."

