Teen Dies After Being Swept Into Storm Drain During Mount Airy Flash Flood: Police

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. at the Watersville Apartments on West Watersville Road, Mount Airy Police Chief Michael Ginevra confirmed.

The teen was reportedly playing with friends when floodwaters surged, and he became trapped in a storm drain, officials said.

Emergency crews from the Mount Airy Police and Fire Departments, along with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, rushed to the scene and began a desperate rescue attempt.

1“Despite their heroic efforts, the operation transitioned from a rescue to a recovery,” Chief Ginevra said. “The individual was ultimately recovered from the storm drain but, unfortunately, succumbed to injuries sustained during the event.”

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim. Ginevra praised the emergency crews for their swift response and sacrifice.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” he said. “We ask the community to keep them in their hearts and to recognize the dedication of the first responders who answered the call without hesitation.”

The incident remains under investigation.

