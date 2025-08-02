Mason Paul Kearns was swept into a storm drain just 20 feet from his family’s front door on Thursday, July 31, around 5:20 p.m. — all while his family watched helplessly as they attempted to save him.

Emergency responders rushed to the Watersville Apartments on West Watersville Road, where Kearns had been caught in rapidly rising floodwaters.

“Mason became trapped in a storm drainpipe as he was swept away by the heavy rainfall,” Mount Airy Chief Michael Ginevra said in an official update. “First responders started with a rescue mission which tragically turned to a recovery mission.”

Kearns' mother and 15-year-old brother were nearby when the water surged.

According to the GoFundMe set up following the teen's death, his brother was just feet away when Kearns was “swept off of his feet.” Together with neighbors, they tried to reach him — but the pressure from the flood was too powerful.

“Mason had drowned before responders were able to free him from the drainage pipe,” the family wrote.

Crews from the Mount Airy Police and Fire Departments, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and others worked to drain the area and free Kearns.

It took more than 45 minutes to drain the water, but it was too late.

Ginevra announced Kearns' name over the weekend with consent from his family.

Kearns lived in Mount Airy and loved to skateboard, his family told police. He was the son of a volunteer firefighter with the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, which posted condolences online.

“We are saddened to share the passing of one of our volunteer’s family members,” the department wrote.

A donation box has been placed at the firehouse on Main Street for local restaurant and grocery gift cards to help the family during this time.

Kearns' loved ones described him as “the kindest, funniest, most optimistic young man.”

He was “an avid skateboarder and animal lover, loyal to all he cherished,” the family wrote on GoFundMe. “There is now a darkness in our family where his light used to shine.”

In just six hours, the fundraiser surpassed $21,000.

The family said the support would help cover funeral, burial, and health-related expenses as they prepare for “a long, unimaginable journey.”

Anyone looking to assist the Kearns family can do so here.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, at Watkins Park near the skate park in Mount Airy.

