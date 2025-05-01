Freight Train Slams Into Pickup Truck At Mt. Airy Railroad Crossing: Fire Officials

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after a freight train struck a pickup truck on the tracks in Mt. Airy, around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 1, according to Howard County Fire & EMS.

When first responders arrived, they found the truck with heavy front-end damage after the collision. Officials confirmed there were three people inside the vehicle when it was hit.

All three were evaluated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital. No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was provided by Carroll County Fire and EMS as crews responded.

The exact cause of the crash was not immediately released.

