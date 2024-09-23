Teen Shot During Football Game Outside Montgomery Village Park Expected To Survive, Police Say

An investigation was launched by police following a reported shooting on Saturday afternoon at the South Valley Park in the 19000 block of Watkins Mill Road in Montgomery Village.

The incident was called in shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 21.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the park to investigate a reported shooting, which left a 17-year-old suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot of the park while a football game was taking place on the field.

The teen was struck and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three vehicles parked in the area were also struck by the hail of gunfire.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lot of the park and on a nearby grassy area in the 10100 block of Little Pond Place.

No information about the victim or possible shooters has been released by the police, who believe it to be an isolated incident.

The department did not announce any arrests as of Monday afternoon.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

