Several Assisted From Two Alarm Fire On Top Floor Of Montgomery Village Apartment Complex

First responders were called at around 5:40 a.m. on Sept. 12 to the 18200 block of Lost Knife Circle in Montgomery Village, where there was a reported fire in the top floor of a three-story apartment building.

Upon arrival, approximately 75 firefighters were met by flames and smoke showing from the building, prompting the call for a second alarm later in the morning, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson.

Some residents had to be rescued, and the bulk of the fire was declared knocked down before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

All parties were safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

Investigators determined that the fire began in a bedroom closet inside one of the units when combustibles were placed too close to a heat source.

A hallway fire alarm alerted a resident in a different bedroom, and they were able to usher out two children who were asleep in the room where the fire began.

Four adults and two children were displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $125,000 in damages.

