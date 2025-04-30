A Montgomery County Ride On bus operator died while on duty after suffering a heart attack while driving along his southbound Route 55 route, officials confirmed.

The driver, Ruiz Bell, 63, of Gaithersburg, was able to safely stop the bus despite the medical emergency, likely preventing further tragedy, according to County Executive Marc Elrich.

“Even in that moment, he was thinking about the people around him — bringing the bus to a safe stop,” Elrich said. “That kind of calm under pressure tells you a lot about the person he was.”

Bell had been working for Montgomery County since 2012 and was known for his humor, kindness, and reliability.

He also served as a shop steward for MCGEO, the union representing county employees.

"His kindness and the way he made the workday a little lighter — not because he had to, but because that’s who he was," Elrich added.

He is survived by his wife and 10 children — six daughters and four sons. In his free time, Bell loved golf, grilling, and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, officials said.

On social media, Elrich thanked the riders who tried to help and said the community is mourning “a hard loss.”

"His loss is a hard one, and he will be missed."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery Village and receive free news updates.