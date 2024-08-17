Reckless Teen Drivers 'Enraging' Police In Montgomery County After Officer Injured In Crash

An officer was injured and several minors caused havoc for members of the police department this week, in three separate incidents that were reported by officials.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Thursday, juveniles ran roughshod on the law, leaving one hurt and two in custody.

First, officers in White Oak spotted an occupied stolen car that resulted in one police cruiser being struck intentionally, and resulted in one arrest.

Later, another minor took officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle into Prince George's County that was ultimately called off for safety reasons.

Not to be out done, a third teen in a third stolen vehicle was spotted by a plain-clothed officer who converged in an attempt to apprehend the minor.

Instead of going down quietly and surrendering, the juvenile attempted to ram multiple police cars, hopped out of the window and took police on a short-lived foot chase before he was also arrested.

