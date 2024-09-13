Police ID Montgomery County Firefighter Hospitalized By Reckless DUI BMW Driver In Crash Zone

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack were called at around 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 13 to the Inner Loop of I-495 near University Boulevard, where there was a reported crash involving a Lexus and tractor-trailer, leading to several lane closures in the area.

According to state police, during the initial crash investigation, several lanes were closed, which were blocked off by traffic cones, flares, and two marked patrol vehicles with thier emergency lights activated.

Investigators say that it was determined that at around 3 a.m., 45-year-old Alberto Zurita drove through the lane closure, struck the two unoccupied vehicles, and Montgomery County firefighter Michael Doyle, 54.

Doyle was rushed to MedStar Washington Hospital for treatment of his injuries, and Zurita was arrested for suspected DUI and transported to the Rockville Barrack to be processed.

No other injuries were reported.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed. The cause of the crash remains undr investigation.

