Man Dies After Apparent Drowning At Derwood Home, Officials Say

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on July 24, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 7100 block of Blanchard Drive in Derwood, for a reported drowning.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, first responders arrived to find a man in cardiac arrest.

After "aggressive CPR and advanced lifesaving efforts, the man could not be resuscitated," according to officials.

Details about the drowning or victim were not immediately available on Thursday morning. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

