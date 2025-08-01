James Lorenzo Greene, 49, of Fairmount Heights, was sentenced on Thursday, July 31, to life in prison, with all but 23 years suspended, for first-degree rape stemming from an attack on Walker’s Choice Road in Gaithersburg on July 26, 2000, authorities announced.

According to charging documents, a man and woman were walking around 1:55 a.m. that morning, when they were approached from behind by a man holding a gun.

The suspect—later identified as Greene—robbed them of wallets, a watch, jewelry, and personal belongings before forcing them toward a wooded picnic area near Lake Landing Road.

There, Greene made the man lie on the ground at gunpoint and raped the woman after threatening to kill her boyfriend if she didn’t comply, court documents say.

“Do you want him to live?” Greene asked as he struck the man in the head and demanded the woman strip, prosecutors said. "Do you want him to live?"

The victim pleaded with him to stop but was forced to comply, authorities wrote in the statement of charges.

During the assault, she noticed Greene had placed his gun on the ground. She shouted to her boyfriend to act. A struggle broke out, during which Greene regained control of the gun and fired a shot.

While fighting, prosecutors said that Greene repeatedly yelled that "he didn't want to go back to jail.

The couple were able to get free, fled to a nearby home, and called police.

Investigators recovered evidence from the scene and a sexual assault kit was collected at a hospital, but the case went cold for more than two decades.

In August 2023, Montgomery County Police Cold Case Detectives received a high-stringency CODIS DNA match to Greene, using a sample collected in 2004.

The DNA profile matched semen found on the man's blood-stained shirt following the fight 23 years earlier.

Greene, who was arrested on Sept. 6, 2023, in Prince George’s County, has a lengthy rap sheet, including armed carjacking, robbery with a deadly weapon, assault, drug trafficking, and weapons charges, police said.

“We are grateful that after 25 years, the victim in this case is finally seeing a resolution,” said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. “We thank the Montgomery County Cold Case Unit for its dedication to seeking justice.”

Greene will also be placed on lifetime sex offender registration and serve five years of supervised probation upon his release.

