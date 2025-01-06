Here's How Much Snow Has Fallen In These DMV Communities (Developing)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the area through 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning as Maryland, Virginia, and DC contend with the first major storm of the season.

Crews have been hard at work clearing roadways as the winter weather continues to fall on Monday, Jan. 6, with as much as 10 to 12 inches expected in some corners of the area.

As of 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, here's how much snow has fallen in the region, according to the National Weather Service:

District of Columbia

Washington: 4.8 inches.

Maryland

Accident: 3.9 inches;

Adamstown: 3.4 inches;

Arlington: 2.5 inches;

Baltimore: 4.0 inches;

Barstow: 6.5 inches;

Bel Air: 2.0 inches;

Benedict: 6.3 inches;

Birdsville: 4.5 inches;

Bloomfield: 3.6 inches;

BWI Airport: 3.8 inches;

Cape Saint Claire: 4.8 inches;

Cape St. Claire: 4.3 inches;

Carrollton: 2.5 inches;

Chase: 3.0 inches;

Chelsea Beach: 4.5 inches;

Churchton: 5.0 inches;

Columbia: 5.0 inches;

Cove Point: 6.7 inches;

Crofton: 4.9 inches;

Cresaptown: 3.4 inches;

Damascus: 6.0 inches;

Dowell: 7.0 inches;

Edgemere: 4.9 inches;

Eldersburg: 2.5 inches;

Elkton: 2.0 inches;

Elkridge: 4.1 inches;

Ellicott City: 4.3 inches;

Emmitsburg: 3.0 inches;

Farmington: 2.0 inches;

Forest Hill: 2.2 inches;

Fullerton: 3.2 inches;

Gamber: 2.5 inches;

Garrett Park: 5.2 inches;

Glen Burnie: 4.3 inches;

Great Mills: 4.8 inches;

Hampton: 2.8 inches;

Hillsmere Shores: 6.1 inches;

Hollywood: 5.3 inches;

Hughesville: 6.5 inches;

Ilchester: 4.6 inches;

La Plata: 5.5 inches;

Lewistown: 3.3 inches;

Mount Airy: 3.1 inches;

New Market: 3.0 inches;

Oella: 3.1 inches;

Olney: 4.5 inches;

Parole: 5.5 inches;

Pimlico: 3.5 inches;

Riva: 5.8 inches;

Simpsonville: 5.8 inches;

Spencerville: 5.8 inches;

Sykesville: 2.6 inches;

Uniontown: 2.5 inches;

Washington Grove: 4.2 inches;

Westminster: 2.6 inches.

Virginia

Alexandria: 5.4 inches;

Arkendale: 8.0 inches;

Barcroft: 4.5 inches;

Berryville: 3.5 inches;

Bridgewater: 5.5 inches;

Broken Hill: 6.5 inches;

Burke: 5.9 inches;

California: 5.6 inches;

Centreville: 7.0 inches;

Charlottesville: 4.2 inches;

Compton: 6.8 inches;

Culpeper: 6.5 inches;

Dale City: 7.6 inches;

Dunavant: 6.0 inches;

Falls Church: 6.7 inches;

Fourway: 7.3 inches;

Grottoes: 4.5 inches;

Herndon: 4.5 inches;

Hollywood: 5.3 inches;

Lorton: 6.4 inches;

Massanutten: 7.0 inches;

Orange: 6.0 inches;

Purcellville: 4.8 inches;

Ruckersville: 5.0 inches;

Sandgates: 7.0 inches;

Stafford: 7.5 inches;

Stanardsville: 7.5 inches;

Stanley: 8.0 inches;

Sugar Grove: 7.0 inches;

Triangle: 6.0 inches;

Verona: 6.0 inches;

Waynesboro: 4.5 inches;

Woodstock: 6.0 inches;

Woolsey: 6.3 inches.

Snow and sleet is expected throughout the rest of the day on Monday before things begin clearing up heading into Tuesday, Jan. 7. There will be gusty winds through Thursday, with temperatures expected to remain near to below freezing through Friday, Jan. 10.

Check Daily Voice for updated snow totals as the storm continues.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery Village and receive free news updates.