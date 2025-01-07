Here's How Much Snow Fell In These DMV Communities During Storm (Updated)

More than a foot fell in some remote parts of Maryland, while nearly every municipality in Virginia reported at least five inches of fresh powder that fell during the two-day storm.

Temperatures will stay low moving forward, but DMV residents can expect at least some sun during the next few days before another possible storm begins to form on Friday and into Saturday.

Crews continue working to clear roadways, as residents begin to thaw out and clean up the mess Mother Nature caused during the storm.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, here's how much snow has fallen in the region, according to the National Weather Service:

District of Columbia

Adams Morgan: 6.5 inches;

Anacostia: 6.5 inches;

Washington: 6.8 inches.

Maryland

Aberdeen Proving Ground: 4.0 inches;

Arlington (Baltimore City): 5.0 inches;

Ashburn: 7.6 inches;

Ballenger Creek: 4.7 inches;

Bellegrove: 4.5 inches;

Benedict: 12.2 inches;

Bentley Springs: 3.0 inches;

Berryville: 6.1 inches;

Birdsville: 9.1 inches;

Bloomfield: 5.0 inches;

Boonsboro: 5.3 inches;

Brooke: 8.0 inches;

Broken Hill: 2.0 inches;

BWI Airport: 6.3 inches;

Catonsville: 6.5 inches;

Cedar Hill: 4.9 inches;

Centreville: 6.3 inches;

Chantilly: 7.8 inches;

Chelsea Beach: 7.4 inches;

Churchville: 3.5 inches;

Clarksville: 7.1 inches;

Columbia: 7.3 inches;

Crofton: 7.2 inches;

Crownsville: 8.7 inches;

Dentsville: 10.1 inches;

Eldersburg: 5.5 inches;

Elkridge: 7.2 inches;

Ellicott City: 6.5 inches;

Forest Hill: 3.3 inches;

Fort Ritchie: 6.1 inches;

Funkstown: 5.0 inches;

Gaithersburg: 6.6 inches;

Gamber: 4.0 inches;

Garrett Park: 7.1 inches;

Germantown: 7.5 inches;

Glen Burnie: 6.1 inches;

Glen Echo: 8.0 inches;

Glenmont: 7.5 inches;

Glenn Dale: 8.5 inches;

Green Valley: 6.5 inches;

Hancock: 4.5 inches;

Hollywood: 8.3 inches;

Ilchester: 5.5 inches;

Laurel: 7.8 inches;

Leonardtown: 2.0 inches;

Linden: 8.5 inches;

Londontowne: 10.3 inches;

Long Green: 3.5 inches;

Lorton: 9.5 inches;

McHenry: 12.5 inches;

Millers: 3.8 inches;

Mount Airy: 5.3 inches;

New Market: 5.3 inches;

Norbeck: 7.3 inches;

Pasadena: 7.3 inches;

Pikesville: 7.7 inches;

Poolesville: 7.3 inches;

Prince Frederick: 11.6 inches;

Ridgeley: 6.5 inches;

Rockville: 7.2 inches;

Savage: 7.5 inches;

Simpsonville: 7.8 inches;

Spotsylvania: 6.7 inches;

Sykesville: 5.2 inches;

Tompkinsville: 9.0 inches;

Upper Falls: 4.2 inches;

Welcome: 7.5 inches;

White Marsh: 5.5 inches;

Woodstock: 7.0 inches.

Virginia

Alexandria: 7.5 inches;

Arcola: 6.5 inches;

Ashburn: 6.5 inches;

Baileys Crossroads: 6.7 inches;

Berryville: 6.1 inches;

Brooke: 8.0 inches;

Burke: 9.6 inches;

Cardova: 8.0 inches;

Centreville: 9.0 inches;

Chantilly: 7.8 inches;

Culpeper: 9.8 inches;

Dale City: 10.5 inches;

Damascus: 7.0 inches;

Dumfries: 10.0 inches;

Edinburg: 6.5 inches;

Fairfax: 8.1 inches;

Falls Church: 9.3 inches;

Fishersville: 8.0 inches;

Glen Allen: 7.8 inches;

Glenmont: 7.5 inches;

Harrisonburg: 6.3 inches;

Herndon: 6.1 inches;

Honeyville: 8.5 inches;

Hybla Valley: 9.5 inches;

Independent Hill: 11.0 inches;

Leesburg: 6.8 inches;

Linden: 8.5 inches;

Luray: 7.5 inches;

Manassas Park: 8.2 inches;

McLean: 8.0 inches;

Mount Vernon: 8.5 inches;

National Harbor: 8.0 inches;

Newington: 10.0 inches;

Reagan National Apt: 6.1 inches;

Rockville: 7.0 inches;

Rose Hill: 9.0 inches;

Rosslyn: 7.8 inches;

Savage: 7.5 inches;

Spotsylvania: 6.7 inches;

Stafford: 9.1 inches;

Sterling Park: 5.1 inches;

Waynesboro: 5.0 inches;

West Springfield: 9.3 inches;

Wolf Trap: 8.0 inches.

