Firefighter Hospitalized, First Responders Struck By Vehicle At I-495 Crash Scene In MoCo

At approximately 3 a.m. on Sept. 13, several first responders were hit along the Beltway between Colesville Road and University Boulevard by a car attempting to pass another near exit 29.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer, several firefighters and Maryland State Police troopers were struck.

One firefighter was taken to an area trauma center. The others suffered less severe injuries.

The crash led to some lanes in the area being blocked with crews worked to investigate the incident and clear the scene.

Later on Friday morning, the firefighter's condition was unknown. It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery Village and receive free news updates.