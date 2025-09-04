Montgomery Village resident Alejandro Ceferino Zunca, 67, is facing criminal charges after going all-out and creating a fake persona and posing as an officer, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The gambit included a full outfit and vehicle that was marked and equipped to resemble a real police cruiser, officials said.

At around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, officers spotted a Ford Transit van traveling in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and East Shaw Avenue with red and blue lights in the back and clear markings such as "Police and Policía" on the rear doors.

"The officer determined that the Ford did not belong to the Montgomery County Department of Police and did not match the typical configuration used by other law enforcement agencies in the area," officials said.

According to the department, during a subsequent traffic stop, Zunca claimed he was a current police officer.

Upon further questioning, Zunca stated that he had previously served in law enforcement but provided no identification or documentation verifying his current or former status as a police officer.

He was subsequently arrested. He was also in possession of a fictitious badge and a holster on his waistband containing a replica black pistol.

During a search of the Ford, police recovered:

A yellow reflective police ribbon;

A uniform shirt labeled “HAPCOA POLICE”;

A taser in a holster;

An ASP baton;

A tri-fold wallet containing a Baltimore City Police badge;

Handcuffs;

A baseball cap embroidered with “POLICIA NATIONAL”;

An anti-ballistic vest;

A roll of yellow caution tape;

Additional items resembling police equipment.

The Ford was also seized, pending further investigation.

Zunca was charged with impersonating a police officer and cited for the unlawful use of red and blue flashing lights, police said. He was later released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery Village and receive free news updates.