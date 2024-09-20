Boyfriend Accused Of Killing Teen Girl During Altercation In Montgomery Village, Police Say

Gerber Luis Sanchez Centeno has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Dania Cruz-Mejiain the 18600 block of Calypso Place in Montgomery Village earlier this week.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Department of Police, first responders were called to the home at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, when Cruz-Mejia’s family members entered her home on Calypso Place after not knowing her whereabouts and found her unconscious.

She was pronounced dad at the scene by first responders after paramedics attempted life-saving measures.

Cruz-Mejiain's body has since been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, which will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

During the investigation, police say that Cruz-Mejia’s boyfriend, Sanchez Centeno was identified as a suspect, and his arrest was announced on Friday, Sept. 20 after an arrest warrant was issued by a judge the day earlier.

Detectives arrested Sanchez Centeno in Prince George’s County and transported him to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery Village and receive free news updates.