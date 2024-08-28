Students Evacuated From Vincent Farm Elementary School For HazMat Situation (Developing)

The Baltimore County Fire Department issued an alert shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning as crews responded to Vincent Farm Elementary School in White Marsh to investigate a hazardous materials incident within the school.

Officials said that students were evacuated as a precaution.

No additional details have been provided. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

