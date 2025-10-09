John Mause II, 29, of Middle River, was arrested by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit following the non-contact shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 8, in the 3300 block of Walters Lane in Forestville, officials said.

Officers were called around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a gun being fired.

Investigators say Mause, who works for a private security company hired by the shopping center, told police he fired one shot toward a man during a dispute.

The man was not struck and left the scene before patrol officers arrived, police said. Detectives are still working to identify him.

“The suspect is not a Prince George’s County Police Officer or officer with any municipal police department,” officials clarified in a statement.

Mause was charged with reckless endangerment. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact PG Crime Solvers.

