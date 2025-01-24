Middle River Mom Kills Daughter, 11: Officials

Keyona Dillon, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder after members of the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Firethorn Road in Middle River, where they found the child dead.

Upon arrival, investigators say that officers found three other children inside the home unharmed. It is unclear what caused the deadly incident.

Dillon was charged with first-degree murder and held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

