Man Accused Of Murdering Grandmother, Granddaughter In Middle River: Police

A man has been arrested weeks after a woman and her granddaughter were killed in Baltimore County.

Iona Sellers and her granddaughter, Autumn Harvey, have been identified as the victims of a harrowing homicide in Baltimore County.

 Photo Credit: Iona Sellers and Autumn Harvey Facebook photos
Bryan Cherry, 36, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the deaths of Iona Sellers, 75, and Autumn Harvey, 29, in Middle River last month, authorities announced on Thursday.

The two were found by police with traumatic injuries shortly before 10 a.m. on July 7 in the unit block of Taos Circle during a welfare check.

Cherry was charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

