Man Accused Of Murdering Grandmother, Granddaughter In Middle River: Police

Bryan Cherry, 36, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the deaths of Iona Sellers, 75, and Autumn Harvey, 29, in Middle River last month, authorities announced on Thursday.

The two were found by police with traumatic injuries shortly before 10 a.m. on July 7 in the unit block of Taos Circle during a welfare check.

Cherry was charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

