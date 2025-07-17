Gun Pulled By 12-Year-Old? Seven Kids Under 16 Detained After Middle River Assault: Police

A group of kids as young as 12 is under investigation after shots were fired during a fight in Middle River, police said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Carroll Island Road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, after getting calls about gunfire, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

“A firearm was discharged while being used to assault a person during a physical altercation that involved a group of juveniles,” police said.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people with injuries.

One victim — who was being assaulted — had upper body injuries, police said, while the second had a minor injury to the leg, possibly from a bullet graze or debris.

Police said they detained seven juveniles, all between the ages of 12 and 15.

A search for additional juveniles involved in this case is ongoing, police said.

The investigation is active. No charges had been announced as of Thursday.

