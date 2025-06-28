$500K Fire Guts Marina Store At Gunpowder Falls State Park, Officials Say

The blaze broke out just after 6 a.m. on June 28, at the Dundee Creek Marina Store, at 7400 Graces Quarters Road inside Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

An employee and a fisherman spotted the flames and escaped without injury, officials said.

According to investigators, the fire started inside the garage area of the building and was caused by an electrical or mechanical malfunction involving a chest freezer.

Deputy State Fire Marshals later concluded and verified that the fire did originate within this freezer, the report says.

Officials said the fire quickly spread for a number of reasons, including rags, clothing, and a can of lighter fluid, a collapsed garage door, and a broken skylight.

The building’s fire alarm system was not present, though smoke alarms were installed and activated.

Flames ripped through the roof, sending thick black smoke into the air. It took 40 firefighters from the Baltimore County Fire Department about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The structure loss is estimated at $250,000, with another $250,000 in damage to the contents inside.

The Dundee Creek Marina Store is now closed indefinitely while repairs are assessed, authorities said.

Because the fire occurred on state property, the Office of the State Fire Marshal is the lead investigative agency.

