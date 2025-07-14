Terek Demaury Ross, 29, of Lexington Park, will spend decades behind bars after being convicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder for a violent 2024 attack in St. Mary’s County that left both victims severely wounded, according to St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

The stabbing happened around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2024, when Ross broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Ronald Drive in Lexington Park and launched a brutal assault using a knife from the residence.

One of the victims, Ross’s ex, was stabbed multiple times — including a deep wound behind her ear — but managed to escape upstairs and call 911, investigators said.

A second woman, who was asleep on the couch, suffered multiple stab wounds to her right eye and left arm before fleeing to a neighbor’s home to get help.

Ross fled the scene in one of the victim’s vehicles and was later caught in Calvert County following a regional BOLO alert.

Both women were airlifted to trauma centers and received emergency, life-saving care.

"This was one of the most brutal acts of domestic violence in our community,” Sterling said. “Such viciousness must be met with the full force of the law, and while no sentence can ever undo the physical and mental harm caused,

"I hope this 50-year prison sentence provides some sense of justice and safety for the victims and our community.”

Ross had initially been held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

He was also charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful entry, and vehicle theft, among other offenses.

