Lexington Park resident Sidney Joseph Spry, 29, was sentenced to 75 years in prison with 52 years to serve for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and weapons offenses.

According to the St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office, "the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between 10 to 17 years.

"The State requested the maximum penalty of 95 years in prison. The total sentence imposed was 75 years with 52 years of active incarceration."

In September 2022, Spry armed himself with two guns and drove to his former employer’s business park where he fired many rounds into the office building toward the area of his former supervisor’s office.

He then fled the area in a vehicle.

Upon arrival following the shooting, deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said that they located multiple shell casings and there was damage to the building and windows caused by a gun.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that a white man - later identified as Spry - fired several shots into an occupied office building from a vehicle and fled the area, forcing nearby businesses and schools to enter their lockdown protocols.

Officials said that the preliminary investigation found that the incident was “an occurrence of workplace violence by a recently terminated employee.”

In a separate incident several days prior, prosecutors say Spry fired multiple rounds at a neighboring apartment from his complex’s parking lot after a lengthy history of disputes with his neighbors over noise complaints.

No one was struck; however, spent bullets were found in the bedroom near the victims’ baby bassinet.

During a lengthy sentencing hearing, the Court heard to arguments presented by both the State and the Defense and ultimately sentenced Spry to a sentence above the sentencing guideline range, officials said.

