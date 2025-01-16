Melissa Marie Stallings, 28, was driving a 2000 Infinity G20 eastbound on Old Village Road when she failed to yield while crossing Three Notch Road, at which point she was struck by Bryantown resident Dawn Marie Kirkland's 2011 Toyota 4Runner, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. in Mechanicsville, authorities said.

Stallings and her two passengers were airlifted to area trauma centers for emergency care, officials said, where Stallings was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Her two passengers were listed in stable condition on Thursday morning.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit. The crash remains under investigation.

