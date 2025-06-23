Mechanicsville Man Who Set His Own House On Fire Admits To Torching Parents’ Car: Officials

Michael Robert Guy, 47, of Mechanicsville, was arrested early Monday, June 23, shortly after flames tore through his residence on Morganza Turner Road, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading from the attached garage.

The house was declared a total loss, and Deputy State Fire Marshals were called in to investigate.

During the investigation, officials said they determined the blaze was intentionally set and identified Guy as the suspect.

He was taken into custody with help from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and brought to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

During questioning, investigators said Guy admitted to setting his parents' 2003 Cadillac on fire just two days earlier, on Saturday, June 21, near the intersection of Ted Drive and Ted Circle in Avenue.

That fire was already being investigated separately by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Guy is now facing first- and second-degree arson charges and is being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center

