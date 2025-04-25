Partly Cloudy 75°

Mechanicsville Man Killed, Elderly Couple Airlifted After Route 235 Crash: State Police

A Mechanicsville man was killed and two elderly residents were airlifted to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in St. Mary’s County, Maryland State Police announced.

Two were airlifted after the crash in St. Mary's County.

Jean Gagnon, 59, was driving a GMC Envoy northbound on Route 235 when he was hit by a GMC Canyon attempting a left turn at Mount Zion Church Road shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, April 24, investigators said.

Police say the driver of the Canyon, Casper Bradbury Sr., 92, of Mechanicsville, failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and his vehicle was struck on the passenger side, where Norma Bradbury, 90, was riding.

Gagnon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Bradburys were flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center by a Maryland State Police helicopter for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

Their conditions were not immediately released.

The crash shut down Route 235 for roughly three hours, officials said. It remains under investigation.

The case will be reviewed by the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office once the report is complete to determine whether charges will be filed.

