Mark Anthony Cranston Jr., 38, was arrested Tuesday evening, July 15, after deputies were called around 5:50 p.m. in Mechanicsville for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, deputies found Cranston in the yard where the stabbing was reported, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Inside a neighboring home, deputies found two victims — a man and a woman — who had fled after being brutally attacked, investigators said.

The woman had a stab wound to her neck, and the man had been stabbed seven or eight times in the neck, left arm, and right shoulder, according to the sheriff's office. He also suffered a laceration to the neck and a contusion to his face.

A 10-inch knife was recovered from the scene, officials said.

Both victims were airlifted by a Maryland State Police helicopter to area hospitals and were listed in stable condition on Wednesday, July 16.

Cranston was charged with:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault.

Investigators say the attack stemmed from a domestic-related dispute between Cranston and the victims.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cranston had been released on his own recognizance on June 3, in another jurisdiction, where he was awaiting trial on separate assault charges at the time of the stabbing.

He is being held at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mechanicsville and receive free news updates.