James Mark Kimble, 39, of Mechanicsville, was convicted by a jury in April and sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for first-degree assault and weapons offenses, the Charles County State's Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

The stabbing happened on Dec. 27, 2023.

That night, officers were called to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata after the victim showed up with serious injuries.

He told investigators that he had agreed to give a mutual acquaintance a ride. During the drive, the woman asked to be dropped off somewhere else, which led to a verbal argument.

While still in the car, she contacted Kimble.

The victim agreed to drop her off at Cooksey Store in La Plata. When the woman got out of the car, Kimble got in and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Kimble then exited the vehicle and left with the woman. Despite the stabbing, the victim was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Kimble later admitted to using phencyclidine (PCP), marijuana, and alcohol before the stabbing.

Once released, Kimble will be on supervised probation for five years. If he violates the terms of that probation, he faces an additional five years in prison.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jerome Linkins told the court that Kimble “has a history of drinking and a history of violence.” Linkins asked the court for a 20-year prison sentence.

“Kimble commits crimes of selfishness and recklessness against other people,” Linkins said. “There’s no excuse for this behavior. Absolutely none."

"Not only has (Kimble) done multiple acts of selfishness, but he’s also affected this person’s life for no reason. – The victim’s life has completely changed.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mechanicsville and receive free news updates.