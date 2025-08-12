Troopers responded to the track, in the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, on Friday, Aug. 2, for the report of a vehicle striking a parked RV, Maryland State Police said.

The driver, identified as Jamere Andre Alexander, 37, of Fairfax, was found with a handgun in plain view on the driver’s side floorboard, according to police.

Investigators determined the firearm was loaded and that Alexander was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Police said Alexander showed signs of impairment and “performed standard field sobriety tests unsatisfactorily.”

He was arrested by a trooper and taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he was charged with:

Handgun in vehicle;

Loaded handgun in vehicle;

Handgun on person;

Loaded handgun on person;

Firearm possession-crime vio/felony conviction;

Illegal possession of ammunition.

Alexander also received “numerous citations” for driving under the influence, according to police.

No details about his next court appearance have been released.

