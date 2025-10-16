Crosby Dawson, 42, of Leonardtown, was sentenced to 65 years in prison, with 35 years to serve, following his conviction for the sexual abuse and rape of a minor under the age of 14, the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Dawson was also ordered to lifetime sex offender supervision and must register as a sex offender for life, prosecutors said.

A St. Mary’s County jury found Dawson guilty on all charges in September 2024 after a multi-day trial. The abuse occurred between 2022 and 2023, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“The child provided crucial evidence to the investigators, which led to the successful prosecution of this case,” State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said.

“I am amazed by the young victim’s incredible courage to confront the abuser. Protecting the most vulnerable members of our community is among our office’s highest priority.”

The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines recommended a prison term between 30 and 54 years. Prosecutors, however, pushed for the maximum — and got it.

“The State requested the Court to impose a sentence above the guideline range,” Sterling’s office said. “The Court sentenced the Defendant to 65 years in prison with 35 years of active incarceration.”

